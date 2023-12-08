Azerbaijan Likely To Participate In Eurasian Women's Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The IV Eurasian
Women's Forum will be held in September 2024, and we invite
Azerbaijan to participate, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation
Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Andrey Yatskin said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament).
"The Eurasian Women's Forum is the world's largest and most
respected platform for discussing the role of women in modern
society. The first meeting was conducted in 2015 and quickly
garnered worldwide traction, illustrating the growing importance of
women in promoting peace and security and resolving major
socioeconomic and humanitarian issues. The IV forum will take place
on September 18-20, 2024, and Azerbaijan is invited to attend," he
said.
