Azerbaijan Takes On New Prosecutor Of Shusha District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
Shusha district prosecutor has been appointed, press service of
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office told Trend .
Nariman Asadov was appointed as a prosecutor of Shusha district
by the relevant decree of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.
Prior to his appointment, Nariman Asadov served as a prosecutor
in the Department of Preventive Measures and Investigation of the
Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor
General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
