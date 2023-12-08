               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Takes On New Prosecutor Of Shusha District


12/8/2023 9:22:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Shusha district prosecutor has been appointed, press service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office told Trend .

Nariman Asadov was appointed as a prosecutor of Shusha district by the relevant decree of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

Prior to his appointment, Nariman Asadov served as a prosecutor in the Department of Preventive Measures and Investigation of the Main Department for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

