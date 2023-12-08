Reps Of International Entities Always Welcome In Azerbaijan - Election Commission Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
doors are always open to representatives of international agencies,
said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.
He noted that any discussion will be held openly.
"Our discussions will be open again this time. We shall bring to
the public's attention any issue addressed by international
organizations. We will also welcome the press and invite them to
participate in these proceedings. We set circumstances at all
stages, but some people do not use them and instead believe certain
fabrications heard from someone else. We will not entertain such
complaints. Institutions, on the other hand, sometimes focus on
matters of political importance," Panahov added.
On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring
extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan
must ensure the staging of extraordinary presidential elections on
February 7, 2024, in accordance with the procedure specified by the
Republic of Azerbaijan's Electoral Code.
