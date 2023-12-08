Baku Seeing Off Ending Ceremony Of STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. With the support
of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, the closing
ceremony of the International Festival STEAM Azerbaijan 2023 (SAF
2023) is being held at Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.
Igrar Nazarov, the project manager for STEAM Azerbaijan,
provided the first report.
The festival's first place was awarded to 27 teams, the second
to 73 teams, and the third to 67 teams. In the special nominations,
101 teams won.
A video review of SAF 2023 was then aired.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107561270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.