Military Truck With Ammunition Rams Civilian Car In Mariupol - Andriushchenko


12/8/2023 9:22:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, a Russian military truck full of ammunition rammed a civilian car.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reported.

"A full truck with ammunition rammed a civilian car in Mariupol. It happened again. It's not even news, but our people can see what they are carrying through such "stops"," Andriushchenko wrote.

Read also: Explosions rock temporarily occupied Mariupol

As reported, the Russian occupants are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

MENAFN08122023000193011044ID1107561269

