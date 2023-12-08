Military Truck With Ammunition Rams Civilian Car In Mariupol - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, a Russian military truck full of ammunition rammed a civilian car.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reported.
"A full truck with ammunition rammed a civilian car in Mariupol. It happened again. It's not even news, but our people can see what they are carrying through such "stops"," Andriushchenko wrote.
Read also:
Explosions rock temporarily occupied Mariupol
As reported, the Russian occupants are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.
MENAFN08122023000193011044ID1107561269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.