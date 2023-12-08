Military Truck With Ammunition Rams Civilian Car In Mariupol - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, a Russian military truck full of ammunition rammed a civilian car.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reported.

"A full truck with ammunition rammed a civilian car in Mariupol. It happened again. It's not even news, but our people can see what they are carrying through such "stops"," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the Russian occupants are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.