Everyone Stays On Their Own: Orbán And Macron Meet

He wrote about it on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Had a great meeting yesterday with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The Hungarian position is clear ahead of the December EUCO”, - Orbán wrote, adding that it is set out in the publication of LePoint.

At the same time, the LePoint article notes that "at the end of this exchange of views, everyone stood by their opinions."

As reported, in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, Orbán called for a decision on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on its accession to the EU not to be put on the agenda of the EU summit.

Later, an EU official says that Michel will cut short her trip to China as Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán threatens to disrupt the EU leaders' summit at the end of the year.

On December 14, the European Council is scheduled to consider starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.