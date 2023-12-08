French Philosopher: Israel Must Realize That HAMAS Crimes Part Of Russia's Plans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bernard-Henri Lévy, a French philosopher and journalist, author of documentaries about the current Russian war against Ukraine, is convinced that the crimes committed by the HAMAS group against Israel were part of Moscow's plans.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Lévy, Israel should actively support Ukraine after the end of the war in Gaza.

"Putin made it very clear: he is on the side of HAMAS. Moscow was the only major capital that welcomed HAMAS representatives on the red carpet before October 7, and after October 7, it was the only capital where Russian officials accepted HAMAS as a noble interlocutor," the philosopher said.

According to him, the terrorist state of Russia and the state-like entity of HAMAS are waging "the same war against democratic countries - Ukraine and Israel."

"It's the same thing. HAMAS and Russia are partners in crime. And Ukraine and Israel are like brothers in spirit... Spiritual brothers," he added.

According to Lévy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "was one of the first in the world to realize what was happening in Israel" and that "Russia's plans included HAMAS crimes."

As reported, on December 6, the UN headquarters hosted a pre-premiere screening of Lévy's documentary 'Glory to the Heroes' about the Russian war against Ukraine.