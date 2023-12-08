AZAL To Operate Flights Between Baku And Doha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL is launching flights from
Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network.
The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on
December 10.
Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on
Thursdays and Sundays.
Doha is a stunning and contemporary city that blends modernity
with culture. With its attractions, hotels, and an assortment of
entertainment options, it offers a captivating experience for
tourists.
Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline
- , AZAL's ticket offices, accredited agencies or via
mobile application.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107561266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.