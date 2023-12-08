Latvian Foreign Ministry Welcomed The Joint Statement Of Armenia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms the intention of these countries to normalize relations, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins on his official X account.

He noted that the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step towards trust and peace in the whole region and beyond: ''It once again confirms the intention of Azerbaijan and Armenia to normalize relations and reach a peace agreement."