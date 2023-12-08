Latvian Foreign Ministry Welcomed The Joint Statement Of Armenia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms the
intention of these countries to normalize relations, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Latvian
Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins on his official X account.
He noted that the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia is
an important step towards trust and peace in the whole region and
beyond: ''It once again confirms the intention of Azerbaijan and
Armenia to normalize relations and reach a peace agreement."
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107561265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.