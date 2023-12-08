Trusting Relations Between President Of Russia And Azerbaijan Are Basis Of Allied And Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli said at the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, that the trusting and friendly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin are the basis of allied and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, Azernews reports.

"The growing number of mutual visits, mutual support in the international arena, and jointly held events are another proof of this. It is gratifying that the 20th jubilee meeting of the Commission is held in the year of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Taking this opportunity, we once again thank our Russian colleagues for the high level of events in Russia dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev," the Chairman said.

The Deputy Chairman also reminded that Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

"We believe that the two countries should decide together on their future relations. Recently, a meeting of the delimitation commission was held on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

To remind, the fifth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on 30 November under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the next meeting of the commissions in working order.