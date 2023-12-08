Trusting Relations Between President Of Russia And Azerbaijan Are Basis Of Allied And Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of
Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy
and State Building Ali Huseynli said at the meeting of the
Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Russia, that the trusting and friendly relations between
President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin are the basis
of allied and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, Azernews reports.
"The growing number of mutual visits, mutual support in the
international arena, and jointly held events are another proof of
this. It is gratifying that the 20th jubilee meeting of the
Commission is held in the year of the 100th anniversary of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev. Taking this opportunity, we once again thank
our Russian colleagues for the high level of events in Russia
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev," the Chairman said.
The Deputy Chairman also reminded that Azerbaijan is ready for
direct negotiations with Armenia to conclude a peace agreement as
soon as possible.
"We believe that the two countries should decide together on
their future relations. Recently, a meeting of the delimitation
commission was held on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he
said.
To remind, the fifth meeting of the State Commission on
Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of
the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on
30 November under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister
of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the
next meeting of the commissions in working order.
