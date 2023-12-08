UK, Allies Sanction Human Rights' Abusers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The UK, US and Canada are today announcing 46 sanctions targeting individuals linked to human rights abuses around the world, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10.

"We will not tolerate criminals and repressive regimes trampling on the fundamental rights and freedoms of ordinary people around the world," said UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, according to a Foreign Office statement.

"I am clear that 75 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UK and our allies will continue to relentlessly pursue those who would deny people their freedom."

On his part, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "The UK is actively rooting out all facilitators of large-scale fraud, both nationally and internationally, to protect public welfare.

"Today's announcement sends a clear warning: anyone attempting to gain from human rights abuses will be brought to justice."

The first set targets nine individuals and five entities for their involvement in trafficking people in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, forcing them to work for online 'scam farms', which enable large-scale fraud. Victims are promised well-paid jobs but are subject to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. The UN estimates at least 120,000 people in Myanmar alone are being forced to work for such schemes.

The second is aimed at a number of individuals linked to the governments, judiciaries and prosecuting authorities of Belarus, Haiti and other countries for their involvement in the repression of citizens solely for exercising fundamental freedoms in those countries, according to the joint statement. (end)

