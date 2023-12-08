Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns and denounces the Israeli occupation authorities' permission for extremists to organize a provocative march in occupied Jerusalem in a fresh shameful act that aims at changing the historical and legal status of the city and its holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

RAMALLAH -- Six young Palestinians fall martyred and several others are injured early Friday in an Israeli military raid into Al-Far'a refugee camp, in the northern West Bank province of Tubas, says the Ministry of Health.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been charged in connection with a long-running Justice Department investigation into his taxes - the second criminal case that special counsel David Weiss has brought against the president's son.

NEW YORK -- Kuwait affirms the need to commit to the articles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, noting that Palestine is deprived of its right to benefit from the Gaza Sea, due to the Israeli occupation siege.

WASHINGTON -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry echoes his country's objection to the forced displacement, or temporary transfer, of Palestinians to Egypt, billing this as a breach of international humanitarian law. (end) mt