Western Azerbaijan Community Reacts To Defamatory Letter By US Congressmen & Senators

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement about the
defamatory letter of US congressmen and senators, Azernews reports.
The Community's statement reads:
"A group of American congressmen and senators, sticking to their
traditions, distributed another slanderous letter to
Azerbaijan.
The most absurd part of the joint letter accusing Azerbaijan of
"aggression against Garabagh" is that the congressmen and senators
called 8 Azerbaijani villages under occupation "Armenian
villages."
After Armenia's official position that the 8 villages belong to
Azerbaijan, such a statement by congressmen and senators looks
ironic. We pity the plight of American congressmen and
senators.
We appreciate it as a vivid example of the illiteracy of
congressmen and senators, their arrogance based on false "American
exceptionalism", Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia.
The agreement reached yesterday between Azerbaijan and Armenia
through direct contacts shows that the South Caucasus does not need
illiterate letters from American congressmen and senators and they
should abandon their policy of creating unnecessary geopolitical
competition in the region."
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.