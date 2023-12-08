Council Of Europe Secretary-General Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric is
on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is ready
to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace, Azernew s reports.
"Starting my official visit to Azerbaijan, I welcome the joint
statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is a positive step in the
right direction. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both
sides in achieving sustainable peace," Marija Pejcinovic-Buric said
on her X page.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.