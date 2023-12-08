               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Council Of Europe Secretary-General Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan


12/8/2023 8:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace, Azernew s reports.

"Starting my official visit to Azerbaijan, I welcome the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is a positive step in the right direction. The Council of Europe is ready to assist both sides in achieving sustainable peace," Marija Pejcinovic-Buric said on her X page.

MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search