               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Speaker: President, Commander-In-Chief Fully Fulfilled His Promise Given To People


12/8/2023 8:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's parliamentary session that the early elections are a confirmation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections will be held throughout the country. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures of 2023, the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new realities both in the region and Azerbaijan. Early elections are a confirmation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Sahiba Gafarova.

The Speaker noted that the snap presidential election to be held on 7 February 2024 can be called the election of Victory.

"President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has fully fulfilled his promise given to the people. He restored the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, proudly waved our tricolor flag in Khankandi, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrail, Zangilan, Fuzuli, and other districts," the Speaker added.

MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search