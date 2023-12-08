Speaker: President, Commander-In-Chief Fully Fulfilled His Promise Given To People

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at today's
parliamentary session that the early elections are a confirmation
of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan,
elections will be held throughout the country. As a result of the
44-day Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures of 2023, the
restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty has
created new realities both in the region and Azerbaijan. Early
elections are a confirmation of our territorial integrity and
sovereignty," said Sahiba Gafarova.
The Speaker noted that the snap presidential election to be held
on 7 February 2024 can be called the election of Victory.
"President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has fully fulfilled
his promise given to the people. He restored the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, proudly waved our tricolor
flag in Khankandi, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrail,
Zangilan, Fuzuli, and other districts," the Speaker added.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.