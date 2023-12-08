Armenian MP: Signing Of A Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan Is Possible In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Armenian MP Sargis Khandanyan, head of the Armenian Parliament's
Standing Committee on International Relations, stated that he
believes it is possible to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in
the near future, Azernews reports.
Armenian MP noted that the joint statement of the Azerbaijani
Presidential Administration and the Armenian Prime Minister's
Office creates a positive basis for this.
He believes the statement could have a positive impact on the
signing of the peace agreement, "Because the statement contains at
least positive words that could help future negotiations go more
smoothly.
