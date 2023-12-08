               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian MP: Signing Of A Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan Is Possible In Near Future


12/8/2023 8:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Armenian MP Sargis Khandanyan, head of the Armenian Parliament's Standing Committee on International Relations, stated that he believes it is possible to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan in the near future, Azernews reports.

Armenian MP noted that the joint statement of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and the Armenian Prime Minister's Office creates a positive basis for this.

He believes the statement could have a positive impact on the signing of the peace agreement, "Because the statement contains at least positive words that could help future negotiations go more smoothly.

