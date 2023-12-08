Minister Of Digital Development And Transportation Meets With Iraqi Counterparts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The official visit of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and
Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev to Iraq continues, Azernews reports.
The Minister has held several meetings within the framework of
his visit.
Rashad Nabiyev met with Construction and Housing and
Municipalities and Public Works Bangen Rekani. The meeting
discussed tasks assigned by the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and
Iraq, and the participation of Azerbaijani companies in
construction and infrastructure projects implemented in Iraq. A
ceremony of signing a number of documents between Azerbaijan and
Iraq was also held.
Later Minister Rashad Nabiyev met with Iraqi Minister of
Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri. The sides discussed possibilities
of cooperation between the two countries in the field of
information and communication technologies.
Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transportation Minister had
a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil
Hayan Abdul-Ghani. The meeting discussed the issues of expanding
cooperation with the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR).
Minister Rashad Nabiyev also met with Minister of Transportation
Razzaq Muhaibas al-Sadawi. They discussed the development of
cooperation between the two countries in the field of international
cargo and road transportation.
