Central Election Commission Holds Meeting On Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has held a
meeting on extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The agenda of the meeting chaired by CEC Chairman Mazahir
Panahov includes 4 issues and they are as follows:
1. Appointment of extraordinary presidential elections;
2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and measures
for holding extraordinary presidential elections;
3. Establishment of an expert group under the CEC to investigate
complaints about actions inactions and decisions violating
citizens' electoral rights;
4. Establishment and appointment of the head of the working
group under the CEC for the early presidential election.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
