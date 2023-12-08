               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Election Commission Holds Meeting On Early Presidential Election


12/8/2023 8:12:17 AM

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) has held a meeting on extraordinary presidential elections, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov includes 4 issues and they are as follows:

1. Appointment of extraordinary presidential elections;

2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and measures for holding extraordinary presidential elections;

3. Establishment of an expert group under the CEC to investigate complaints about actions inactions and decisions violating citizens' electoral rights;

4. Establishment and appointment of the head of the working group under the CEC for the early presidential election.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

