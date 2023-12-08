Professor: Middle Corridor To Bring Economic Benefits To Garabagh & Surrounding Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova
If compare Armenia's treatment of the territories that they
falsely called "homeland" for 30 years, some may call this house a
dysfunctional family living devoid of love, which shows how they
regarded home and family. On the other hand, it is understandable
because it was not their home. Those unstable family members
believed that soon or late the real owners of these lands would
return and therefore they robbed and exploited it.
Needless to say, the main victims of this robbery were IDPs who
were expelled from their hometowns and they had been an integral
part of Azerbaijan's political and social life for 30 years. It was
them who were forced to leave the houses built by themselves; it
was them who had to bury their loved ones; it was them who were
obliged to live in tents; it was them who lived these insulted
lives. However, as the proverb goes, after rain comes fair
weather.
In 2020, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity by
liberating invaded territories. At last, these IDPs had chances to
return to their homes, but the homes did not exist. The“civilized”
Armenians not only robbed the equipment of houses but also
demolished and sold them as second-hand construction materials. Now
a big challenge, to reconstruct and restore Garabagh, stands before
Azerbaijan. Mega construction projects are being conducted in
Garabagh.
In a comment on the issue for Azernews , the
chief advisor and senior researcher of the Hungarian Institute of
International Affairs professor Vasa László confirmed that the
Garabagh economic region has faced the devastating impacts of the
conflict over the past thirty years.
He emphasized that Armenia has destroyed all settlements in the
region over the past three decades, depriving the locals of a place
to return to. In addition, the professor noted that this recovery
process necessitates enormous effort and accomplishment.
“The main challenging problem is that Azerbaijani citizens were
forced to leave Garabagh and the surrounding region. The biggest
challenge is that no settlements remain in the neighboring region.
Those settlements in Garabagh are very much deprived and also in
very bad shape. So in this regard, huge achievements and efforts
are needed to do anything,” the professor stressed.
Regarding Azerbaijan's effective construction plans in the
region, the professor said that he is very happy to see the
Zangilan Development Project. He noted that he had a chance to see
Shusha and also Aghdam. He underscored that it is a really hard job
to manage these development projects. The professor touched upon
sociological aspects of the current situation as well.
“It is not only an architectural or engineering question, but
it's also a sociological question. Because if we just build the
village again, it doesn't mean that life is returning. So what we
need is a kind of soul, all the original soul of that particular
village can be recreated to bring back in this modern form. It is
an amazing opportunity. I was also thinking that it's an extremely
interesting opportunity for sociologists not only for engineers.
Overall, it's challenging work, but as far as I see management is
in good hands. I'm sure that it will be successful,” Professor Vasa
László said
Besides, he underlined that it's a lucky situation that
liberation happened exactly at the time when the Middle Corridor's
significance and importance is increasing. The Middle Corridor will
bring economic benefits exactly at the same time as the liberation
of Garabagh and the surrounding region. The professor emphasized
that this region can have a very good and important role and can
have a lot of benefits as trade routes are not far from the
region.
"If the Zangazur Corridor could be realized in any way, whether
it be through Armenian territory or Iran, I believe it will bring a
lot of transportation through the region. If the transportation
goes through, there are a lot of opportunities to make factories
and to establish services that are related to this global
transportation economy.”
