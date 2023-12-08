Professor: Middle Corridor To Bring Economic Benefits To Garabagh & Surrounding Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova

If compare Armenia's treatment of the territories that they falsely called "homeland" for 30 years, some may call this house a dysfunctional family living devoid of love, which shows how they regarded home and family. On the other hand, it is understandable because it was not their home. Those unstable family members believed that soon or late the real owners of these lands would return and therefore they robbed and exploited it.

Needless to say, the main victims of this robbery were IDPs who were expelled from their hometowns and they had been an integral part of Azerbaijan's political and social life for 30 years. It was them who were forced to leave the houses built by themselves; it was them who had to bury their loved ones; it was them who were obliged to live in tents; it was them who lived these insulted lives. However, as the proverb goes, after rain comes fair weather.

In 2020, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity by liberating invaded territories. At last, these IDPs had chances to return to their homes, but the homes did not exist. The“civilized” Armenians not only robbed the equipment of houses but also demolished and sold them as second-hand construction materials. Now a big challenge, to reconstruct and restore Garabagh, stands before Azerbaijan. Mega construction projects are being conducted in Garabagh.







In a comment on the issue for Azernews , the chief advisor and senior researcher of the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs professor Vasa László confirmed that the Garabagh economic region has faced the devastating impacts of the conflict over the past thirty years.

He emphasized that Armenia has destroyed all settlements in the region over the past three decades, depriving the locals of a place to return to. In addition, the professor noted that this recovery process necessitates enormous effort and accomplishment.

“The main challenging problem is that Azerbaijani citizens were forced to leave Garabagh and the surrounding region. The biggest challenge is that no settlements remain in the neighboring region. Those settlements in Garabagh are very much deprived and also in very bad shape. So in this regard, huge achievements and efforts are needed to do anything,” the professor stressed.

Regarding Azerbaijan's effective construction plans in the region, the professor said that he is very happy to see the Zangilan Development Project. He noted that he had a chance to see Shusha and also Aghdam. He underscored that it is a really hard job to manage these development projects. The professor touched upon sociological aspects of the current situation as well.

“It is not only an architectural or engineering question, but it's also a sociological question. Because if we just build the village again, it doesn't mean that life is returning. So what we need is a kind of soul, all the original soul of that particular village can be recreated to bring back in this modern form. It is an amazing opportunity. I was also thinking that it's an extremely interesting opportunity for sociologists not only for engineers. Overall, it's challenging work, but as far as I see management is in good hands. I'm sure that it will be successful,” Professor Vasa László said

Besides, he underlined that it's a lucky situation that liberation happened exactly at the time when the Middle Corridor's significance and importance is increasing. The Middle Corridor will bring economic benefits exactly at the same time as the liberation of Garabagh and the surrounding region. The professor emphasized that this region can have a very good and important role and can have a lot of benefits as trade routes are not far from the region.

"If the Zangazur Corridor could be realized in any way, whether it be through Armenian territory or Iran, I believe it will bring a lot of transportation through the region. If the transportation goes through, there are a lot of opportunities to make factories and to establish services that are related to this global transportation economy.”