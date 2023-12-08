Some 492 Settlements Left Without Electricity Across Ukraine Due To Hostilities, Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 8, 2023, following Russian attacks, adverse weather conditions, or technical failures, power supply services were interrupted across 492 Ukrainian settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, due to hostilities, 56 settlements were left without electricity in the Donetsk region (22.5 thousand consumers), 68 – in the Kharkiv region (16.2 thousand consumers), 45 – in the Kherson region (over 26 thousand consumers), 63 – in the Zaporizhzhia region (about 26 thousand consumers), 56 – in the Sumy region, and 19 – in the Chernihiv region.

Technical failures caused power supply interruptions across 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and two in the Chernihiv region.

A total of 13 settlements were left without electricity due to adverse weather conditions in the Dnipropetrovsk region and about 200 consumers in the Mykolaiv region.

According to the ministry, no scheduled power outages are expected to be introduced at the moment.