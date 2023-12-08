Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson authorities have shown the consequences of Russia's recent attacks on the Korabelnyi district.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The [Russian] army, which allegedly does not wage a war against civilians, continues to consistently destroy civilian homes in Kherson,” the report states.

Following the recent Russian attacks on the city from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, residential houses were damaged.

The video shows the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

On Telegram , Mrochko mentioned that Russian troops had opened fire on the Kherson city community 12 times over the past day. The enemy fired 32 projectiles. Explosions were recorded in Kherson and Sadove. Two people received moderate injuries.