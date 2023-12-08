Power Facility Damaged In Kharkiv As Result Of Night Rocket Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, as a result of nighttime missile strikes, a power company facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged, leaving 165 subscribers without electricity.

This was reported by the press service of Kharkivoblenergo on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of a rocket attack on December 8, the building of the distribution center of Kharkivoblenergo in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was significantly damaged. 165 household consumers were cut off from electricity supply," the statement said.

Currently, power engineers are dismantling the rubble and establishing the extent of damage to the equipment.

According to the prosecutor's office, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in addition to the power facility, an educational institution was damaged, and windows and glass were smashed in buildings. In Novobavarskyi district, a three-story residential building was partially destroyed. More than 25 private cars were also damaged in the city.

Two of the victims received medical care, but they are not in the hospital, the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said.

Russian S-300 missiles hit

Law enforcement officers launched pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, at night on December 8, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and anti-aircraft guided missiles from S-300 systems from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Missiles were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv, and a fire broke out as a result of the attack.