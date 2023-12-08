Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Holding Meeting On Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting in
connection with the early presidential election in the country,
Trend reports.
The agenda of the meeting chaired by the CEC Chairman Mazahir
Panahov includes the following issues:
1. Calling early presidential elections;
2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and activities
for holding early presidential elections;
3. Creation of an expert group under the Central Election
Commission to investigate complaints about actions and inactions,
as well as decisions that violate the electoral rights of
citizens;
4. Creation of a working group under the Central Election
Commission and appointment of its leader for the early presidential
election.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
