Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Holding Meeting On Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting in connection with the early presidential election in the country, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov includes the following issues:

1. Calling early presidential elections;

2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding early presidential elections;

3. Creation of an expert group under the Central Election Commission to investigate complaints about actions and inactions, as well as decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens;

4. Creation of a working group under the Central Election Commission and appointment of its leader for the early presidential election.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

