               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Holding Meeting On Early Presidential Election


12/8/2023 8:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding a meeting in connection with the early presidential election in the country, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov includes the following issues:

1. Calling early presidential elections;

2. Approval of the calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding early presidential elections;

3. Creation of an expert group under the Central Election Commission to investigate complaints about actions and inactions, as well as decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens;

4. Creation of a working group under the Central Election Commission and appointment of its leader for the early presidential election.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560680

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search