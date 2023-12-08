Ashwin Sheth Group Collaborates With HONO To Revolutionize Internal HR Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 07 December, 2023: Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector, announces its strategic collaboration with HONO, a leading innovator in comprehensive HR services. This partnership signals digital and AI tools to enhance productivity and enhance HR solutions for the employees across our offices and sites, incorporating cutting-edge technology and specialized expertise to create a more efficient and employee-focused environment.



HONO, renowned for its expertise in Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is poised to unveil its tailored HR services to enhance the human resources framework of Ashwin Sheth Group. The collaboration is set to bring in advanced HR Management System (HRMS) tools with cutting-edge features like chatbots and GenAI, offering comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions for all Ashwin Sheth Group employees. With the adoption of these cloud-based HRM technologies, the company aims to strengthen efficiency and enrich the experience across all individuals in the organization.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr Prabhakar Azad, Chief People and Process Officer (CPPO), Ashwin Sheth Group, said, "We at Ashwin Sheth Group are committed to to adopt the best practices and personalized experiences for our employees. We have already implemented digital-led apps such as SMARTAPP and HONO to name a few and we are extremely aggressive in implementing many such digital tools for our employees, clients and stakeholders. Our alliance with HONO represents our dedication to nurturing a workplace culture that places our employees' needs at the forefront. By amalgamating state-of-the-art HR technologies and HONO's industry-specific proficiency, we are committed to setting new benchmarks, in tailored HR solutions within the real estate landscape.”



"We are glad to work closely with the Ashwin Sheth group, bringing them our next-gen, AI-driven workforce management solutions. Our aim is to create a digital workplace that's not only geared for the future of work and flexible but also excels in boosting productivity and efficiency across their diverse workforce," stated Mr Mukul Jain, Founder and CEO of HONO.



HONO known for its customized HR services, is geared to propel ASG towards a more effective and employee-centric future. Their expertise and commitment make them an invaluable partner in ASG's journey to optimize HR functions and foster a workplace environment that thrives on innovation and employee satisfaction. This partnership signifies a forward-thinking approach by the Ashwin Sheth Group that indicates a shared commitment to fostering a culture of enhanced efficiency, employee-centricity, and positive orientation within the organization.





About Ashwin Sheth Group:



Ashwin Sheth Group, established in 1987, is a leading real estate developer in India and Dubai, known for its unique designs and contemporary thinking. With over 80+ luxury projects globally, including landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde in Prabhadevi and Montana in Mulund to a few, the group has partnered with leading consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction to create value for its customers. The brand has nestled over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and crafted over 35 million sq. Ft. of assets. Led by visionary leader Mr. Ashwin Sheth, the group has over three decades of experience in the business. Mr Sheth was also bestowed with the 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' by Fortune Leadership award in 2023. The company is on an expansion spree and has received numerous industry accolades, including the 'Most Preferred Brand of 2023' and 'Developer of the Year 2023'.



About HONO:



HONO is a new-age, AI and ML enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution founded in 2016, and having its footprint in India, MENA, and Southeast Asia. HONO is currently implemented and used by 300+ enterprises, 1 Mn + employees across APAC. HONO is committed to enabling productivity and positive employee experience through technology and services, by providing innovative yet simplified HR solutions. HONO is easy to configure, use and integrate, offering conversational solutions via WhatsApp, MS Teams etc. across the entire employee lifecycle. HONO is built for enterprises, with enterprise grade security and Infosec compliances.

