GTP And Petrochim Collaboration For Better Future & Better Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Trade Plaza, a leading business-to-business portal known for connecting buyers and suppliers across industries, collaborated with PETROCHIM, a premier jet fuel and petroleum product supplier. Their collaboration started since 2022 and after a successful thriving a year they renew their strategic partnership with Global Trade Plaza. Through this partnership, Global Trade Plaza will expand its product catalog to include PETROCHIM's full range of jet fuels, diesel, gasoline, and other petroleum offerings.



“We are thrilled to partner with PETROCHIM, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability and customer service,” said CEO of Global Trade Plaza.“By adding PETROCHIM's products to our platform, we are able to provide our customers with an even more robust set of offerings to suit their needs.



Founded in [2008], PETROCHIM is a privately held company focused on supplying high-quality petroleum products to customers around the world. The company owns and operates multiple refineries and storage facilities across EUROPE, and has a reputation for prompt delivery and strict adherence to product standards.



“Global Trade Plaza has established itself as a trusted source for connecting business buyers and sellers,” said CEO of PETROCHIM.“We look forward to working with them to make our jet fuels, diesel, gasoline and other products available to even more customers through their online portal."



The partnership is effective immediately, with PETROCHIM's full product line now available to buyers on Global Trade Plaza's website at globaltradeplaza. Global Trade Plaza and PETROCHIM will also explore additional opportunities to co-market products and services to their combined customer base.



About Global Trade Plaza

Global Trade Plaza is a leading B2B portal which is known for its quality B2B services and genuine leads. The company's mission is to enable businesses around the world to connect and trade with each other. Our aim includes making online B2B trade and export business effortless and streamlined for exporters and importers in India and across the globe. We provide a robust platform that encompasses an international B2B marketplace that has numerous active sellers and buyers from all over the world.

About PETROCHIM

PETROCHIM is a privately held petroleum product supplier focused on providing jet fuel, diesel, gasoline and other high-quality products to customers worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and operates refineries and storage facilities in Romania. PETROCHIM is headquartered in Romania, Europe. For more information, visit globaltradeplaza and jetfuelexporter

