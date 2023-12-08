Kuwait Denounces Extremists' Protest In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation authorities' permission for extremists to organize a provocative march in occupied Jerusalem in a fresh shameful act that aims at changing the historical and legal status of the city and its holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministry said in a press release that Kuwait is opposed to such acts that reflect the absurdity, provocation and disrespect of the Israeli occupation and those extremists for Muslims' sentiments, as well as their covert measures to carry out their mischievous schemes against these holy sites.

The ministry warned of the consequences of such violations that defy international legitimacy resolutions and international law, underlining the significant role and responsibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the international community in halting such unacceptable acts. (end)

