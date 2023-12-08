Baghdad Vows Response To Rocket Attack On US Embassy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad S. Al-Sudani on Friday instructed security agencies to capture and prosecute those responsible for the rocket attack aimed at the US Embassy in Iraq earlier in the day.

"Targeting diplomatic missions is unjustifiable and unacceptable under any circumstances, regardless of the allegations or the delusions behind such shameful acts," Al-Sudani was quoted by Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Yehia Rasool as saying in a statement.

He stressed that such attacks undermine Iraq's stability, and security, and that the perpetrators do not represent the will of the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi prime minister added that such terrorist acts also hurt the country's political reputation, vowing that Iraqi security forces would keep protecting diplomatic missions and abiding by international treaties. (end)

