WHO Registers Over 200 Attacks On Health Sector In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra)-- The number of attacks on medical facilities and health workers in the Gaza Strip recorded since October 7 has reached around 203, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
"From 7 October to 28 November, WHO recorded an unprecedented number of attacks on health care: 203 attacks on hospitals, ambulances, medical supplies, and the detention of health-care workers. This is unacceptable The only viable solution is a sustained ceasefire," the organization said on X.
