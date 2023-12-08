Opinion: A Fresh Start For Portugal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) Portugal's political scene is in the midst of a remarkable transformation.



President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's decision to dissolve the government following Prime Minister António Costa' resignation paves the way for new beginnings.



This bold step, taken amid legal inquiries involving Costa, signals a commitment to transparency and legal accountability.



De Sousa's timing is strategic, ensuring stability through the approval of the 2024 state budget. This decision speaks to his wisdom in navigating political waters.



The scheduling of early legislative elections for March 10, 2024, is a smart move.



It shows a desire to swiftly establish a new, capable government while adhering to democratic principles.



Portugal's political reshuffle is intriguing. Costa's exit, triggered by a corruption probe, ends a significant era in Portuguese politics.







His departure raises questions about future leadership and policy direction.



De Sousa's role in steering the country through this transition is crucial. His choices could redefine Portugal's political landscape.

Looming political uncertainty

Economically, Portugal has shown resilience and recovery, particularly after the pandemic.



However, the current slowdown in GDP growth and reduced exports signal challenges ahead.



The decrease in unemployment and slowing inflation are positive signs, but the looming political uncertainty overshadows them.



This uncertainty, especially with the impending elections, could strain government finances.



In the broader EU context, Portugal has been a model of economic growth and fiscal stability under Costa's leadership.



His policies have won praise but have also left areas for improvement, such as addressing sluggish growth.



The upcoming elections are not just about choosing new leaders but about charting a path for Portugal's future, both politically and economically.



In essence, Portugal is at a crossroads. The decisions made by President De Sousa and the outcome of the 2024 elections will be pivotal.



They hold the potential to shape Portugal's future direction and its role within the European Union.

MENAFN08122023007421016031ID1107560490