(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's latest approval rating stands at 51% as per a recent IPEC survey.



This reflects a decline from September's 56%. However, disapproval rates increased to 43%, with 6% undecided.



The survey from December 1st to 5th shows a nuanced view of Lula's third term with 38% rating it positively, a slight decrease from 40%.



Public opinion on Brazil's economic future is mixed. Forty-five percent anticipate improvement, while 30% foresee deterioration.







Another 19% predict stability, and 5% remain uncertain. Comparatively, global leaders face diverse approval rates.



Argentina's Alberto Fernández and Chile's Gabriel Boric confront fluctuating ratings amid economic and social challenges in Latin America.

Lula's Approval Holds at 51% in Latest Brazilian Poll

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's latest approval rating stands at 51% as per a recent IPEC survey.



Internationally, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz experience mixed responses due to domestic and economic crises.



In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron enjoys a post-election surge, despite facing subsequent declines.



These variances highlight the complexities in global political leadership.

MENAFN08122023007421016031ID1107560488