Fitch Ratings Affirms Mexico’S Stable Economic Future

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed Mexico's "BBB-" credit rating with a stable outlook.



This rating reflects Mexico's effective macroeconomic management and sound financial strategies.



Mexico's economy is forecast to grow 3.4% in 2023, with a slowdown to 2.4% in 2024. Growth factors include positive global value chain shifts.



Mexico's policies and external financial stability support its rating. The debt-to-GDP ratio should stay below the 'BBB' median, indicating economic strength.



Lower oil revenues in 2023 present challenges. However, Mexico's tax revenues remain strong, helped by a reinstated gasoline tax and solid income tax collection.







These factors collectively offer a positive economic outlook for Mexico. The 2024 elections are not expected to disrupt economic growth.



Comparatively, Latin American countries display varying economic stabilities. Chile and Peru maintain stable ratings, demonstrating resilience and consistent policies.



With more economic struggles, Argentina and Venezuela have lower ratings and cautious outlooks.



This highlights the need for region-specific economic policies and collaboration.



Tailored strategies are essential to address each country's unique challenges and promote regional growth and stability.

MENAFN08122023007421016031ID1107560486