Suntec India Placed Among Top Data Validation And Enrichment Services Vendors By Gartner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a leading provider of data support and management solutions, has been recognized by Gartner as one of the top global representative vendors in the data validation and enrichment services market in their latest Market Guide report.



Gartner has evaluated service providers based on a prioritized set of considerations, including their expertise, proofs of concept and ROI proof points, privacy compliance, and their own data quality management. SunTec India was among the top vendors selected out of responses from companies globally (mainly in North America, EMEA, and Asia/Pacific).



The report“The Market Guide for Data Validation and Enrichment Services for Party Data” emphasizes how accurate data is essential for digital business success. It positions data validation and enrichment services as a key investment for organizations to build trust in data quality. The analysis advises data and analytics leaders to leverage these offerings to enhance capabilities, especially for customer data usage.



"We are honored to be acknowledged by Gartner as one of the leading global providers of data validation and enrichment services and as their representative vendors. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering bespoke data management services and helping clients enhance their data quality capabilities,” said Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of digital division at SunTec India.



With over 20+ years of experience, SunTec India is a global IT outsourcing company with over 8,530 clients from across 50 countries. It has been providing end-to-end data support services to businesses, including data management, data annotation, data cleansing, and validation, among others. The company also offers comprehensive services in eCommerce, web & app development, digital publishing, and online marketing domain.



