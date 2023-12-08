Phillips Rescues New Zealand To Leave Test Finely Poised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: Glenn Phillips hit an aggressive 87 to give New Zealand an eight-run lead as Bangladesh bowled the tourists out for 180 on day three of the rain-hit second Test on Friday.

Play resumed after four sessions were washed out because of rain in Dhaka with New Zealand teetering on 55-5 and trailing Bangladesh by 117 runs.

But all-rounder Phillips came to the rescue with nine fours and four sixes in his defiant 72-ball knock.

He put on a 55-run eighth-wicket stand with Kylie Jamieson (20) to edge the Black Caps past Bangladesh's first-innings 172 and leave the match in the balance.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam picked up three wickets each for Bangladesh. Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam claimed two wickets apiece.

Phillips and fellow overnight batsman Daryl Mitchell took an aggressive approach and were rewarded with a stand of 49 for the sixth wicket, before Bangladesh had their first success of the day.

Mehidy took a superb catch, running to his left from mid-on and diving at full length to dismiss Mitchell for 18 off Nayeem.

Nayeem removed Mitchell Santner in his next over but Jamieson helped claw back the momentum towards New Zealand before his dismissal by Shoriful.

Shoriful then forced Phillips to edge a catch behind the stumps before Taijul wrapped up the New Zealand innings with the wicket of Tim Southee (14).

Fifteen wickets fell on the first day but no ball was bowled on the second day after constant rain in Dhaka.

The hosts, chasing a first-ever series win over the Black Caps, lead the two-Test series 1-0 after a 150-run victory in Sylhet.