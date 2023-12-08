Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces Representatives Hold New Staff Talks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The staff talks
between representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were
held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program
for 2023, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The meeting discussed issues of military cooperation between
Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces in Ankara.
The staff talks highlighted the importance of mutual exchange of
experience to further increase the professionalism of servicemen
from both countries, and a detailed exchange of views on various
issues was held.
According to the plan, the Azerbaijani delegation visited
military units and military educational institutions of the Turkish
Air Force.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.