Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces Representatives Hold New Staff Talks


12/8/2023 5:20:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The staff talks between representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2023, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

The meeting discussed issues of military cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces in Ankara.

The staff talks highlighted the importance of mutual exchange of experience to further increase the professionalism of servicemen from both countries, and a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held.

According to the plan, the Azerbaijani delegation visited military units and military educational institutions of the Turkish Air Force.

