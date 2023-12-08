Azerbaijani Central Election Commission To Hold Meeting On Early Presidential Election

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in connection with the early presidential election in the country, a source in the CEC told Trend .

