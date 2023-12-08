Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank To Branch Out With Birbank Investments Mobile Banking App

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Kapital Bank
intends to launch Birbank Investments, a mobile banking app, next
year, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kapital
Bank OJSC Farid Huseynov, Trend reports.
Huseynov said this during a press conference dedicated to the
results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.
"The app is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024,"
he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.