Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank To Branch Out With Birbank Investments Mobile Banking App

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Kapital Bank intends to launch Birbank Investments, a mobile banking app, next year, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kapital Bank OJSC Farid Huseynov, Trend reports.

Huseynov said this during a press conference dedicated to the results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.

"The app is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024," he said.

