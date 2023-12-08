Snap Election - Reflection Of Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity And Sovereignty, Says Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections will be held throughout the entire country, said Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova during today's parliamentary session, Trend reports.

"The restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war and anti-terrorist measures of 2023 has created new realities both in the region and Azerbaijan. The snap election is a reflection of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty," she said.

She noted that the snap presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024, can be called victorious.

"President, victorious resident of Azerbaijan, and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has fully kept his word to the Azerbaijani people. He has restored territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, honorably hoisted our tricolor flag in Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Fuzuli and other districts," she said.

