Snap Election - Reflection Of Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity And Sovereignty, Says Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. For the first
time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections will be
held throughout the entire country, said Milli Majlis (Parliament)
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova during today's parliamentary session,
Trend reports.
"The restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
the country as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war and
anti-terrorist measures of 2023 has created new realities both in
the region and Azerbaijan. The snap election is a reflection of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty," she said.
She noted that the snap presidential election to be held on
February 7, 2024, can be called victorious.
"President, victorious resident of Azerbaijan, and
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has fully kept his word to the
Azerbaijani people. He has restored territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan, honorably hoisted our tricolor flag in
Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan,
Fuzuli and other districts," she said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.