Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank To Open Branch In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
Kapital Bank will open branch in Shusha, said Deputy Chairman of
the Board of Directors at Kapital Bank OJSC Farid Huseynov,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the
results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.
“Kapital Bank has already established a branch in the liberated
territories. The Shusha branch is scheduled to open toward the end
of this year or at the start of the next,” Huseynov noted.
