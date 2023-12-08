               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank To Open Branch In Shusha


12/8/2023 5:20:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank will open branch in Shusha, said Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kapital Bank OJSC Farid Huseynov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the results of the year and strategy for 2024-2026.

“Kapital Bank has already established a branch in the liberated territories. The Shusha branch is scheduled to open toward the end of this year or at the start of the next,” Huseynov noted.

