YASHAT Foundation Unfolds Three-Year Past Expenses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The amount of
funds spent by "YASHAT" Foundation for three years has been
disclosed, Head of "YASHAT" Foundation, Karabakh war veteran Elvin
Huseynov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the reporting conference on the activities of the
Foundation for three years.
He stated that the expenditures were 79.4 million manat ($46.7
million) and were made in four directions.
"On the territory of the country, a total of 17,861 people
(including family members of 3,004 martyrs and 6,568 wounded) have
been registered, and we have recorded what they require (on the
website gov)." Commitments for implementation were made
in response to 46,868 applications from 14,785 people. "The total
number of realized payments was 43,069," he continued.
According to him, the following is the division of cash
spent:
- 42.1 million manat ($24.7 million) in the direction of
improved living circumstances;
- 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million) in the direction of
education, professional growth, and creative capacity
development;
- 7 million manat ($4.1 million) for repayment of consumer
credit and other financial commitments;
- 27.3 million manat ($16 million) for treatment and
psychological support fees.
On December 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order
establishing the "YASHAT" Foundation to benefit the war-wounded and
families of martyrs who defended the territorial integrity of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.