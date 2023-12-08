Funds Allocated For Road Repairs In Azerbaijan's Gadabay District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. A total of 2
million manat ($1.1 million) has been allocated for major repair of
Kichik
Garamurad-Jafarli-Ayrivang-Alnabat-Karimli-Inakbogan-Goyamli-Shinikh-Goyalli-Chobankand-Shahdagh-Chichakli
highway in Gadabay district, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
