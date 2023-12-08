EEC Greenlights Development Plan For Eurasian Transport Corridors By 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Board of the
Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved a comprehensive
plan for the development of Eurasian transport corridors until
2025, Trend reports.
Citing the Eurasian Economic Commission, the paper includes ten
measures aimed at implementing the core provisions of the EAEU
transport policy, covering practically all aspects of the
participating nations' transportation activities.
"The established comprehensive plan for the development of
Eurasian transport corridors is a critical document for the nations
of the EAEU. The paper is required for the ongoing development of
the EAEU's unified transport space, the integration of the five
nations' transport systems into the global transport system, and
the realization and development of transit potential inside the
Union," Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the EEC Arzybek
Kozhoshev said.
The EEC states that the development of a comprehensive plan has
become a logical continuation of the work on the creation and
development of Eurasian transport corridors, the list of which was
approved by the Order of the Board on October 26, 2021. The
document has been prepared in accordance with the roadmap for the
implementation of the Main Directions and stages of the coordinated
transport policy of the EAEU countries from 2021 through 2023.
Meanwhile, at the initiative of Kazakhstan, a methodology is
being developed to assess the impact of integration processes on
the development of the economies of the EAEU member states.
The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the tools of country
and cross-country input-output tables. Using this methodology,
calculations of the total effect of integration on the economies of
the EAEU member states will be carried out.
The Eurasian Economic Commission will use the data of each
country, as well as the data of other countries' trade, to
calculate the potential effect of integration on the economies of
the EAEU member states.
It will also make it possible to calculate the contribution to
GDP of indicators of mutual trade in goods and services, mutual
investments, and migration of labor resources.
