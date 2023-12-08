               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Industrial Enterprise Damaged By Missile Attack In Dnipropetrovsk Region


12/8/2023 5:20:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, houses and an industrial enterprise were damaged as a result of an enemy missile strike.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"There is destruction in the region due to a massive missile attack. In the Pavlohrad, Ternivka and Yurivka communities. An industrial enterprise was damaged," he wrote.

In addition, 16 private houses and five summer cottages were damaged. A church was hit and a car was damaged.

The inspection of the affected areas is ongoing.

As reported, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

