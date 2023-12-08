Prime Ministers Of Netherlands, Britain Discuss Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The key issues at the meeting between Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte in London were assistance to Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Rutte said this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“The Netherlands and the United Kingdom have always enjoyed strong ties. We discussed several topics, including our enduring support for Ukraine and our close defence cooperation in this area. Naturally we also talked about the alarming situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories”, said the head of the Netherlands government.

As reported, the Netherlands government has allocated 2 billion euros to help Ukraine in 2024. The funds will be used to supply ammunition, maintain equipment and weapons, improve cybersecurity, and rebuild the country. In addition, the Netherlands will continue to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024.