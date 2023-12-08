Baku Steel Company Takes Important Step In Centralising Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Baku Steel Company (BSC), the largest steel company in the
Caucasus region, has taken another important step in the
centralised management and digitalization of all of the Company's
processes, Azernews reports.
BSC has signed a Memorandum of cooperation with SAP SE, the
world leader in this field. The document was signed by Kamal
Ibragimov, Chief Director of Baku Steel Company CJSC, and Igor
Kurkov, Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern
Europe.
BSC has completed a project to rewrite and evaluate business
processes for the entire group and as a next step plans to
implement a comprehensive SAP S/4HANA system, the latest ERP
(Enterprise Resource Planning) system from SAP SE.
This system will fully cover the processes of finance,
purchasing and procurement, production planning, sales, logistics,
and human resource management.
The next-generation system uses in-memory computing to process
large amounts of data and supports advanced technologies such as
artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
It should be noted that SAP SE (formerly known as SAP), founded
in 1972, has grown from a small "start-up" with 5 employees to a
multinational corporation headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, with
more than 105,000 employees. in 157 countries worldwide.
BSC plans to implement full digitalization by automating the
collection and transfer of data in all production processes via an
ERP system.
In this way, BSC's day-to-day development will contribute to the
strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy by applying international
best practices in the field of metallurgy.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107560161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.