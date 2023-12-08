Milli Majlis Session Begins With 22 Issues On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The regular plenary session of the autumn session of Milli Majlis has started. The agenda of the meeting chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova includes 22 issues, Azernews reports.

These are as follows:

1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (third reading).

2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Assessment Activity" (third reading).

3. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Reserves" (second reading).

4. "On Antimonopoly Activity", "On Protection of Consumer Rights", "On Civil Defence", "On Grain", "On National Security", "On State Secret", "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation in the Republic of Azerbaijan. "The draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation" (second reading).

6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Police", "On Prevention of Neglect of Minors and Offences" and "On General Education" (second reading).

7. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" (second reading).

8. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Arbitration" (first reading).

9. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to some laws of the Azerbaijan Republic in connection with the implementation of the Laws of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Combating Legalisation of Property Obtained by Criminal Way and Financing of Terrorism" and "On Targeted Financial Sanctions" (first reading).

10. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

11. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On forensic-expert activity" (first reading).

12. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" and "On State Secret" (first reading).

13. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Labour Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).

14. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On unemployment insurance" (first reading).

15. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

16. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Code of Commercial Navigation of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).

17. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Migration Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).

18. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).

19. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).

20. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Sea Ports" (first reading).

21. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On National Security" (first reading).

22. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty" (first reading).