Milli Majlis Session Begins With 22 Issues On Agenda

The regular plenary session of the autumn session of Milli
Majlis has started. The agenda of the meeting chaired by Speaker
Sahiba Gafarova includes 22 issues, Azernews reports.
These are as follows:
1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the
Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (third
reading).
2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Assessment
Activity" (third reading).
3. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On State Reserves"
(second reading).
4. "On Antimonopoly Activity", "On Protection of Consumer
Rights", "On Civil Defence", "On Grain", "On National Security",
"On State Secret", "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation in
the Republic of Azerbaijan. "The draft Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (second reading).
5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation" (second
reading).
6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Police", "On Prevention of
Neglect of Minors and Offences" and "On General Education" (second
reading).
7. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the Law
of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" (second reading).
8. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Arbitration" (first
reading).
9. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to some
laws of the Azerbaijan Republic in connection with the
implementation of the Laws of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Combating
Legalisation of Property Obtained by Criminal Way and Financing of
Terrorism" and "On Targeted Financial Sanctions" (first
reading).
10. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first
reading).
11. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On forensic-expert activity"
(first reading).
12. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Accounting" and "On State
Secret" (first reading).
13. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Labour Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).
14. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On unemployment insurance" (first
reading).
15. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(first reading).
16. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Code of Commercial Navigation of the Azerbaijan Republic (first
reading).
17. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Migration Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).
18. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic (first reading).
19. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Code of Administrative Offences of the Azerbaijan Republic (first
reading).
20. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Sea Ports" (first reading).
21. Draft Law of the Azerbaijan Republic on Amendments to the
Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On National Security" (first
reading).
22. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty" (first
reading).
