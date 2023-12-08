Macedonian Media Widely Cover Azerbaijani President's Speech At International Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the forum
dubbed "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and
Challenges," jointly organized by ADA University and the Center for
Analysis of International Relations, was widely disseminated in
Macedonian media outlets, Azernews reports.
The newspaper Sloboden Pečat published a detailed article about
Azerbaijan Leader Ilham Aliyev's statements about the world and
region.
The "Denesen" publication outlined the views of the Azerbaijani
President on the creation of all conditions for the return of
former refugees and internally displaced persons to their homeland,
on the speedy progress of the process of restoration of the
liberated territories.
Referring to the speech of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev,
"Sitel" TV channel claims that the concept of Azerbaijan's foreign
policy does not pursue the goal of joining the European Union, the
Azerbaijani state has found ways to establish relations. It was
noted that in his speech President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that
Azerbaijan does not seek war with Yerevan and demanded guarantees
that there will be no revanchist attempts in Armenia.
The Channel 5 TV channel drew attention to the words of the
Azerbaijani President that the anti-terrorist activities carried
out in September lasted 24 hours and did not cause any harm to
civilians.
The other Macedonian publications and TV channels also analyzed
in detail the speech of the Azerbaijani Head of State.
