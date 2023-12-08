Macedonian Media Widely Cover Azerbaijani President's Speech At International Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the forum dubbed "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges," jointly organized by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations, was widely disseminated in Macedonian media outlets, Azernews reports.

The newspaper Sloboden Pečat published a detailed article about Azerbaijan Leader Ilham Aliyev's statements about the world and region.

The "Denesen" publication outlined the views of the Azerbaijani President on the creation of all conditions for the return of former refugees and internally displaced persons to their homeland, on the speedy progress of the process of restoration of the liberated territories.

Referring to the speech of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, "Sitel" TV channel claims that the concept of Azerbaijan's foreign policy does not pursue the goal of joining the European Union, the Azerbaijani state has found ways to establish relations. It was noted that in his speech President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan does not seek war with Yerevan and demanded guarantees that there will be no revanchist attempts in Armenia.

The Channel 5 TV channel drew attention to the words of the Azerbaijani President that the anti-terrorist activities carried out in September lasted 24 hours and did not cause any harm to civilians.

The other Macedonian publications and TV channels also analyzed in detail the speech of the Azerbaijani Head of State.