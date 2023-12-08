               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Funds Allocated For Road Repairs In Azerbaijan's Gadabay District - Decree


12/8/2023 5:20:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 2 million manat ($1.1 million) has been allocated for major repair of Kichik Garamurad-Jafarli-Ayrivang-Alnabat-Karimli-Inakbogan-Goyamli-Shinikh-Goyalli-Chobankand-Shahdagh-Chichakli highway in Gadabay district.

The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

