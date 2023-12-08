Banners, Posters Flood Egypt's Streets To Support Presidency Candidates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Islam Abdul-Fattah)

CAIRO, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Election banners spread throughout Cairo and other cities' streets ahead of the Egyptian presidential elections 2024, which will take place over a three-day period starting on December 10.

Candidates running for the presidency include incumbent Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, who is running for a third term, along with Abdul-Sanad Yamama, head of Wafd Party, Farid Zahran, leader of the Social Democratic Party, and Hazem Omar, leader of the People's Republican Party (PRP).

Egyptian expatriates had voted in 137 electoral centers distributed in 121 diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, from December 1 to 3. (end) ism-ahs