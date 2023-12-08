Six Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Six young Palestinians fell martyred and several others were injured early Friday in an Israeli military raid into Al-Far'a refugee camp, in the northern West Bank province of Tubas, said the Ministry of Health.

The latest Palestinian martyrs are Omar Sobeh, 23, Maher Juwabra, 14, Emad Juwabra, 18, Qasem Draghma, 33, Tha'er Shaheen, 36, and Baraa Al-Ameer, 30, the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its medical teams had taken six martyrs and six injured people, including one in critical condition, to hospital.

Violent clashes erupted between young Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces during the latter's incursions into the refugee camp, involving intense gunfire and sounds of explosions, according to local sources.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7 had climbed to 265. (end)

