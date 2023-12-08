US President's Son Faces Six Tax Counts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been charged in connection with a long-running Justice Department investigation into his taxes - the second criminal case that special counsel David Weiss has brought against the president's son.

The charges span nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax return, the department said in a press release late Thursday.

According to the special counsel's team, Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least USD 1.4 million" in taxes that he owed from 2016 through 2019, it added.

Though Hunter Biden did eventually pay his taxes from 2018, prosecutors allege that he included "false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced," it noted.

Prosecutors also allege in the 56-page indictment that he "subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company" by withdrawing millions of dollars outside of its payroll and tax withholding process, the department said. (end)

amm







MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107560119